Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 9, 2019

Preliminary hearing begins for man charged with murder in Danielle Stislicki case

Floyd Galloway Jr. has been behind bars since 2017 after he pleaded guilty to strangling and sexual assaulting a Livonia jogger a few months before Danielle Stislicki disappeared.

Whitmer, GOP leaders say roads funding tabled in Michigan state budget negotiations

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders have agreed to finalize a state budget without including a long-term funding plan to fix the state's poor roads.

Summer returns! Huge warm up in store this week for Metro Detroit

If you thought summer was done and over with, think again!

'Grand Bahama is dead': Firsthand look at Dorian destruction

It's been almost a week since Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, but the deadly hurricane continues to haunt those of us who rode out the storm here.

