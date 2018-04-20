$2,500 garage makeover contest: Vote for a winner among these 5 finalists!

Because we received such an overwhelming amount of good submissions for the $2,500 garage makeover, we decided to put five finalist garages to a vote.

Here are the garages:

Melissa Buie's garage in Milan

"Our garage is used for everything! The back is where we store and sort clothing for kids in need" -- Melissa

Kathy Barber's garage in White Lake

"As you can see by the photo, it's a mess. My husband became very ill several months ago, and had to close the business. A lot of the office stuff landed in our already crammed garage. It is difficult to get him in and out of the garage in his wheelchair, and I have to almost daily for various treatments and doctor's appointments throughout each week. He would be thrilled to have some organization out there, be able to maneuver around in there by himself, and be able to have a vehicle get into the garage so he doesn't get his complex wounds on his feet (partial amputation on one foot, and deep ulcers on the other) wet in transferring from wheelchair to the car. It would also help him mentally to see something he had started to work on a couple years ago, come to light." -- Kathy

Cassie Karawan's garage in Warren

"We are a family of 5 and 2 doggy children. We moved into our house 6 years ago and still haven't gotten to the garage. Please help!!! After the birth of our twins organization has become non-existent." -- Cassie

Thomas Carey's garage in Canton Township

"No, you're not looking at a mirage. This once used to be a nice garage. Three-car to be exact, with room and space galore. Now we have to turn sideways to shimmy through the door. Nineteen years of kids and dogs and life have taken a toll on me and my wife. But none has fared worse than our poor loyal garage. It has been the victim of a messy barrage." -- Thomas

Sue Atherton's garage in Livonia

"My husband rented a dumpster and this is the end result. In 24 years we've gotten our car in there once. Please help him." --Sue

