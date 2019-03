It's March 13, which means it's 313 Day in Detroit!

313, the iconic area code of Detroit, is a day to celebrate everything we love about the city. On Local 4 News Today, we highlighted some of our favorite Detroit products:

Faygo

Detroit Popcorn Company

Three Thirteen Store

Uncle Ray's Potato Chips

Detroit vs. Everybody

Detroit Luxury Clothing

