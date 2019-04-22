4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- April 23, 2019

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, April 23, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

On the 4s -- Weather and Traffic

We could start Tuesday with a scattered shower or thunderstorm, but what about the rest of the day? The Local 4Casters are tracking a trend you might like. Plus, Kim DeGiulio updates the latest road conditions that might slow you down.

All Morning -- Tragedy in Sri Lanka

Hundreds killed and hundreds wounded in several attacks in churches and hotels on Easter. We'll be monitoring the latest information overnight and update you with what investigators are saying about this tragedy.

5 and 6 a.m -- Kids Count

The 2019 Kids Count in Michigan information will be released overnight. Why is this important? This has statewide statistics on child well-being and county-level information and rankings. We'll break down statewide trends, how your county ranks and what issues kids are facing in your area and around Michigan.

6:40 -- Tasty Tuesday

New fine dining on the Avenue of Fashion. This spot just opened and they're offering a unique tableside experience. Plus, get your Tasty Tuesday deal.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.