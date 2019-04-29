4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- April 30, 2019

You know what they say-Miss A Day, Miss A Lot! Okay, well maybe it's just me who says that. But I certainly have missed Brandon! I'm so glad to have him back on the show with us! And what better way to welcome him back than with pizza? Buddy's Pizza to be exact, teaming up with the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Eat pizza and support a local non-profit?? Sign. Me. UP. ASAP! (you can signup here). Today is Monday so I have a long list of things to do after the show this morning as we kick off a new week. Thanks for watching this morning! It's time for me to hit the gym. Gotta get some good cardio in before Tasty Tuesday tomorrow morning! #MissADayMissALot

-Evrod Cassimy

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, April 30, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Brandon is back!

In case you missed it Monday morning, Brandon Roux is back with the Local 4 News Today team. He continues his recovery from back surgery, but is well enough to bring you the forecast, Tasty Tuesday and all his great humor in the morning.

All Morning -- Weather and Traffic

Brandon is tracking a wet week ahead for Metro Detroit -- but it's not a total washout. We'll have the updated forecast starting at 4:30 a.m. You can see today's forecast here.

We'll also be monitoring the traffic and construction with Kim DeGiulio -- always on the 4s.

6 a.m. -- Future of General Motors

General Motors is expected to release its first quarter earnings Tuesday morning. The Detroit-based automaker has made several announcements recently on restructuring and employment.

We'll be live at the New York Stock Exchange with an inside look at what industry experts expect.

You can catch up on General Motors' previous announcements here:

Cinco de Mayo is this coming Sunday, but we're celebrating early with a local family's secret recipe. We're trying out the "puffy taco." Some of our newsroom team sampled it last week and absoultly loved it. This is a great option for east-siders.

They have several locations and even have a new food truck. Check them out for yourself in the morning and they'll also be offering a deal for Tasty Tuesday.

Tuesday National Days

National Bubble Tea Dayay

National Honesty Day

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

ICYMI

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.