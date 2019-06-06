4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Friday, June 7th, 2019

Message from Kim DeGiulio: Is it finally summer? I think we might be in the clear with these 80 degree days in our forecast. I’ve been watching the weather closely this week because my brother and his fiancé are getting married on Saturday in northern Michigan and the ceremony is outside. Risky move but it looks like the forecast is just as good up north as down here in Detroit. Now the only thing I need to worry about is getting through that I-75 construction to get up north.

Speaking of construction, the southbound side of M-10 will be closing down this weekend. Make sure to watch Friday so I can help you get around that closure.

Also, I wanted to remind you all that Vote 4 the Best is back. This is your chance to let everyone know the best spots around metro Detroit. We have so many great restaurants and shops right in our backyard. They deserve to be recognized! If you know a place that deserves some recognition, don’t waste any time, nominate them now!

Here's what's coming up Friday, June 7th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Local 4Casters: Friday will have sunshine and higher temperatures. Afternoon temps will be near 80°F.

Saturday will be a fabulous car wash day, as well. More sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

The next chance of rain will be on Sunday with partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures reach the low 80s.

Also , as Kim DeGiulio mentioned, we have some construction coming this weekend. Kim has you covered!

5:15 a.m. -- On the Course

Are you planning to golf this weekend? Or maybe avoiding the course because your game isn't a good as you want it to be? This is a segment you'll want to catch on Friday. Rhonda Walker and Local 4 golf pro Bob Krause will show you the trick for getting over hills, lips and of or a deep fairway bunker.

6:10 a.m. -- Hey, slugger!

The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory’s Mobile Museum is taking a trip to Comerica Park from June 7th – 9th for the Tigers’ series against the Minnesota Twins. But, they're making a stop at the Local 4 Studios first!

The Mobile Museum is a hands on experience that gives fans the amazing opportunity to hold bats used by some Tigers legends. We've got your sneak peek!

6:40 a.m. -- Your Neighborhood

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure and one local organization is proving that to be true. Friday, for our new segment called "Your Neighborhood" we'll show you where they're turning scraps into works of art.

Thursday Question: In 1925, this man founded the Chrysler Corporation.

In 1925, this man founded the Chrysler Corporation. Answer: Walter P. Chrysler

National Days: June 7th

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

National VCR Day

National Doughnut Day

A Look Back at History: June 7th

In 1099, the First Crusade began besieging Jerusalem, which was captured the following month.

In 1929, the sovereign state of Vatican City came into existence as copies of the Lateran Treaty were exchanged in Rome.

In 1958, singer-songwriter Prince was born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis.

In 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griswold v. Connecticut, struck down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples.

In 1977, Britons thronged London to celebrate the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, who was marking the 25th year of her reign.

In 1993, Ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced his choice to replace James Comey a day ahead of the ousted FBI director’s congressional testimony, tapping Christopher Wray, a white-collar defense lawyer with a strong law enforcement background.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 7th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Singer Tom Jones is 79.

Talk show host Jenny Jones is 73.

Actor Liam Neeson is 67.

Guitarist Dave Navarro is 52.

Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on "Friends") is 49.

TV personality Bear Grylls ("Man Vs. Wild") is 45.

Comedian Bill Hader ("The Mindy Project," ''Saturday Night Live") is 41.

Actress Larisa Oleynik ("3rd Rock From The Sun," ''Boy Meets World) is 38.

Actor Michael Cera ("Juno," ''Arrested Development") is 31.

Rapper Iggy Azalea is 29.

Rapper Fetty Wap is 28.

