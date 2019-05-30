4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Friday, May 31st, 2019

Message from Jason Carr: Thursday is National Creativity Day. I’d say something witty about that but I’m not feeling very inventive, so can I punt until National Procrastination Day? Or do I have to wait until that day—and then punt Creativity until its day comes back around in 2020? And yet I could write something now and be done, so let’s go with that. SCENE: Picture a tropical poolside garden with all manner of exotic plants in bloom. Reds and oranges and yellows, with all shades of green. A phantasmagoria of floral intensity. Now that you’ve created this image in your mind on National Creativity Day, go get the hose. It’s also National Water A Flower Day.

Here's what's coming up Friday, May 31st, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Weekend Weather & Traffic

Brandon: For Grand Prix fans Friday, we have a perfect day on tap. Morning lows in the lower 50s and highs into the mid 70s or warmer with tons of sun, so don’t forget the sunscreen! I'll update the entire weekend forecast and beyond as well.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also , our Kim DeGiulio will show us what we'll face when we hit the road.

All Morning -- Grand Prix Preview

Our morning team will have special coverage from Belle Isle as preps are underway for the Detroit Grand Prix. We'll be talking to the people who make this huge event happen. We'll even have a fun surprise at the end of our 6 a.m. show. Don't miss it!

5:15 a.m. -- On the Course: Perfecting the Putt

It’s the part of the game that can make or break you on the course. But, Local 4 golf pro Bob Krause and our Rhonda Walker have you covered! He’ll reveal his simple formula for putting the perfect distance.

Check out Rhonda and Bob's other segments --

6:10 a.m. -- Fitness Friday: Tennis

The weather is waming up and it's a good time to get outside and enjoy some tennis. If you don't know what you're doing, don't worry! Rhonda Walker hits the tennis court with a pro to learn quick ways to improve your game and get fit at the same time. It's a lesson in tennis cardio!

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: Who are the defending champions in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix?

Who are the defending champions in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix? Answer: Scott Dixon & Ryan Hunter-Reay

Scott Dixon & Ryan Hunter-Reay Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: May 31st

Autonomous Vehicle Day

National Save Your Hearing Day

National Speak in Sentences Day

National Macaroon Day

National Utah Day

National Smile Day

Necrotizing Fasciitis Awareness Day

A Look Back at History: May 31st

In 1578, the Christian catacombs of ancient Rome were accidentally discovered by workers digging in a vineyard along the Via Salaria.

In 1790, President George Washington signed into law the first U.S. copyright act.

In 1935, movie studio 20th Century Fox was created through a merger of the Fox Film Corp. and Twentieth Century Pictures.

In 1977, the Trans-Alaska oil pipeline, three years in the making despite objections from environmentalists and Alaska Natives, was completed. (The first oil began flowing through the pipeline 20 days later.)

In 1994, the United States announced it was no longer aiming long-range nuclear missiles at targets in the former Soviet Union.

In 2005, breaking a silence of 30 years, former FBI official W. Mark Felt stepped forward as “Deep Throat,” the secret Washington Post source during the Watergate scandal.

Celebrity Birthdays: May 31st

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 89.

Singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary is 81.

Actress Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 76.

Actor Tom Berenger is 69.

Actor Gregory Harrison is 69.

Comedian Chris Elliott is 59.

Actress Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” ″Back to the Future”) is 58.

Singer Corey Hart is 57.

Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 55.

Actress Brooke Shields is 54.

“The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 52.

Actor Colin Farrell is 43.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 33.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.