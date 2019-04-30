4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- May 1, 2019

As Justin Timberlake says, "it's gonna be May!"

Here's what's coming up Wednesday, May 1, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather and Traffic

Brandon says Wednesday will be an interesting Spring Day with highs heading into at least the upper 60s to low 70s. It could be even warmer if we get a short window of sun in the afternoon.

We'll start with lows in the mid 40s and then into the low 70s with heavy rain likely early, which will have an impact on your morning drive, and then a chance for strong to severe storms into the afternoon and early evening. Brandon will have the updated forecast when you wake up.

We'll also be monitoring the traffic and construction with Kim DeGiulio -- always on the 4s.

5 and 6 a.m. -- Rhonda's Brag Book

Message from Rhonda: Last summer I launched Rhonda's Brag Book, a weekly morning show segment that highlights local students excelling in academics, sports, entrepreneurship, community service and overcoming obstacles. Wednesday morning we'll spotlight two amazing girls living with diabetes who have both launched crusades to raise awareness and funding for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation known as JDRF. Learn about their incredible work and how you can support their efforts at the JDRF Gala on May 3rd.

-Rhonda Walker

6 a.m. -- Future of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg will layout his vision for the social network. Will he or won't address to privacy concerns that have plagued the site for years?

Jason Carr will break down Zuckerberg's plan and show how it could impact your Facebook experience.

6:40 a.m. -- Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Frank McGeorge

One out of every five kids deals with a mental health disorder in a given year. Do you know the warning signs? Doctor Frank McGeorge looks at a surprising link that could be raising the risk for some children.

ICYMI

National Days: May 1st

National Skilled Trades Day

National Loyalty Day

May Day

National Mother Goose Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

Law Day

School Principals' Day

Silver Star Service Banner Day

A Look Back at History: May 1st

In 1707, the Kingdom of Great Britain was created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect.

In 1918, TV personality Jack Paar, the second host of NBC's "Tonight Show," was born in Canton, Ohio.

In 1931, New York's 102-story Empire State Building was dedicated. Singer Kate Smith made her debut on CBS Radio on her 24th birthday.

In 1967, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. (They divorced in 1973.)

In 1978, Ernest Morial was inaugurated as the first black mayor of New Orleans.

In 1982, the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee, was opened by President Ronald Reagan.

In 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation (because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaida leader met his end)

Celebrity Birthdays: May 1st

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with

Singer Judy Collins is 80

Singer Rita Coolidge is 74

Actor Dann Florek ("Law and Order: SVU") is 68

Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 65

Actor Byron Stewart is 63

Actress Maia Morgenstern ("The Passion of the Christ") is 57

Actor Scott Coffey ("Mulholland Drive," ″The Outsiders") is 55

Country singer Wayne Hancock is 54

Actor Charlie Schlatter ("Diagnosis Murder") is 53

Country singer Tim McGraw is 52

Bassist D'Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 51

Director Wes Anderson is 50

Actress Julie Benz ("No Ordinary Family") is 47

Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 45

Actor Darius McCrary ("Family Matters") is 43

Actor Jamie Dornan ("Fifty Shades of Grey") is 37

Actress Kerry Bishe ("Argo") is 35

Actress Lizzy Greene ("A Million Little Things") is 16

