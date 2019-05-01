4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- May 2, 2019

A message from Kim DeGiulio: Hey everyone! Wow! What a morning we had here. A ton of flooding, traffic incidents and more. A little stressful but I think we handled it well and helped you get to school and work on time. I'm hoping tomorrow's show is a little less stressful. I'm concerned the commute could be bad again tomorrow because Brandon is predicting even more rain. I thought it was April showers. It's May! Time for flowers, right?! Anyway, I'm looking forward to Thursday's show because we are airing my new segment. It's called Back to Basics. This week we're poaching eggs. Tune in at 5:55! See you tomorrow!

-Kim DeGiulio

Here's what's coming up Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather and Traffic

Rain, rain, go away! Sorry...not yet. Brandon is tracking even more wet weather for your Thursday. He says we should expect more showers and storms, especially in the late, late afternoon and evening. If it's anything like Wednesday morning, you'll want to plan for extra time on your way to work or school.

We'll be monitoring the weather and traffic conditions. Kim DeGiulio will update you always on the 4s.

5 and 6 a.m. -- Decision 2020

Two presidential hopefuls are in town Thursday, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. They're both attending a campaign event in Wayne County.

With the list of candidates continuing to grow, we'll look at where the race for the White House stands and Michigan's impact on the election.

5:55 a.m. - Back to Basics: Cooking

We're continuing a new segment aimed at making life a little easier for you. Do you fumble around in the kitchen? We've teamed up with a professional chef to give us a refresher on the fundamentals of cooking. Thursday, Kim DeGiulio tackles the best way to poach an egg.

6:40 a.m. -- Help Me Hank: First Date Finances

Would you be willing to talk finances on your first date? Financial experts say you might want to seriously consider bringing it up before things get serious, maybe even the first time you meet a potential partner. Help Me Hank reveals why. We'll also be having a Facebook Live debate after the story airs on TV. We want to know what YOU think about it. Watch the story on Local 4, then join us on the Local 4 Facebook page around 6:45 a.m. to weigh in live with us.

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday's question : It's May, which means you've probably seen plenty of Justin Timberlake's memes "It's gonna be May." We want to know, what year did NSYNCs hit song "It's gonna be me" debut?

The answer: The year 2000

Bring your inner child along to this quiz on toys!

National Days: May 2st

National Truffle Day

National Life Insurance Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

World Password Day

A Look Back at History: May 2nd

1908 - The original version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," with music by Albert Von Tilzer and lyrics by Jack Norworth, was published by Von Tilzer's York Music Co.

1863 - During the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.

1927 - The U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the "health of the patient and the welfare of society."

1946 - violence erupted during a foiled escape attempt at the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in San Francisco Bay; the "Battle of Alcatraz" claimed the lives of three inmates and two correctional officers before it was put down two days later.

1968 - "The Odd Couple," the movie version of the Neil Simon comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, opened in New York.

1970 - Jockey Diane Crump became the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby; she finished in 15th place aboard Fathom. (The winning horse was Dust Commander.)

1982 - The Weather Channel made its debut.

1994 - Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa's first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.

2011 - Osama bin Laden was killed by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, then quickly buried at sea after a decade on the run.

2008 - President George W. Bush sent lawmakers a $70 billion request to fund U.S. operations in Iraq and Afghanistan into the following spring.

2017 -United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized on Capitol Hill for an incident in which a passenger was dragged off a flight, calling it "a mistake of epic proportions" as frustrated lawmakers warned airline executives to improve customer service or face congressional intervention.

Celebrity Birthdays: May 2nd

Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 83.

Country singer R.C. Bannon is 74.

Country singer Larry Gatlin is 71.

Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 69.

Actress Christine Baranski is 67.

Singer Angela Bofill is 65.

Actor Brian Tochi ("Revenge of the Nerds," ''Police Academy") is 60.

Actress Elizabeth Berridge ("The John Larroquette Show") is 57.

Country singer Ty Herndon is 57.

TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 52.

Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 47.

Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 43.

Actress Jenna Von Oy ("Blossom") is 42.

Actress Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," ''The Office") is 39.

Actor Robert Buckley ("One Tree Hill ") is 38.

Actor Gaius Charles ("Grey's Anatomy") is 36.

Singer Lily Allen is 34.

Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 33.

Actress Kay Panabaker ("No Ordinary Family," ''Summerland") is 29.

