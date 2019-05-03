4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Monday, May 6, 2019

Message from Brandon Roux: Again, I can't thank you all enough for your thoughts and prayers during my time off healing from back surgery. I missed work! Can you believe it? I experienced a mild form of depression losing touch with who I am and what I do. It was weird and I needed to be back. My first week was a lot of fun without a lot of sun.

We finished April with the 3rd most rain in Detroit history, and the rain is finally ending today. We feel for all of you going through troubled times do to all the rain, but know we all feel your pain here. I've had to waterproof my basement after flooding, and my wife called this morning saying there's leaking in my kitchen. What?

I hope you enjoyed Kim's new franchise 'Back To Basics' where we learned the art of the poached egg. Rhonda's Brag Book featured a Type 1 diabetic like myself. This 6-year-old is a JDRF Youth Ambassador, The Fund A Family for tonight's JDRF Promise Ball at the MGM Grand. We look forward to delivering you a great start to your day each day next week when our Tasty Tuesday will feature a Mother's Day story you'll want to see. And, we're doing some great Mother's Day Themed giveaways next week on Local 4 News Today. Make sure you tune in.

Here's what's coming up Monday, May 6, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather and Traffic

Thankfully, it won't be as bad as this past week, but the Local 4Casters say it won't be an entirely dry week. We'll help you prepare the kids for school and yourself for whatever you have planned for the week.

We'll also be monitoring the weather and traffic conditions. Kim DeGiulio will update you always on the 4s.

All Morning -- Mother's Day Lookalike Contest

Do you hear this all the time: "You look JUST like your mom!" If your answer is "yes" then this is JUST for you. On Monday, we're kicking off a new contest for mother/daughter or mother/son lookalikes.

We'll pick the top two lookalikes next week.

Our second place winner gets a Green Oak Mother's Day prize package valued at $500

$100 to White House | Black Market

A Spa Manicure and Pedicure from One Salon Spa ($125 value)

5 Class Passes to the Ride, an immersive, indoor cycling concept ($100 value)

$75 for a family dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings

$100 to Victoria Secret

Our grand prize winner gets this:

Our first place winner gets a Grand Hotel Mother's Day packaged valued at $2,300

Accommodations for two (two-night stay)

Full breakfast and dinner daily

Wine basket

Grand Hotel fudge

Afternoon Tea

Baggage handling fees

So - you have to find the perfect picture, upload it to the contest page of ClickOnDetroit and watch Local 4 all next week to see if you've won.

All Morning -- Grand Prix Preps

Start your engines! The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is less than one month away. The final touches are being put on the track on Belle Isle. We'll take you these live all Monday morning to show you what's next, what's new and what you can't miss.

You'll hear from some of the big players involved in making this great event happen.

6:10 a.m. -- Money Monday: IRAs

IRA. They're three letters you probably hear often when it comes to money and your retirement. Individual Retirement Account. But, do you know enough about them? How much should you contribute? Don't get stressed over it just yet. Our business editor Rod Meloni is an expert in IRAs and he'll layout everything you'll need to know before considering retirement. There are rules for people above and below age 50.

ICYMI

It's hard to go anywhere these days without hearing about the popular HBO hit Game of Thrones. But, how much do you really know about it?

