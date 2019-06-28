4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Monday, July 1st

Evrod Cassimy: It’s the WEEKENDDDDDD! And as I type this blog I really said the word weekend out loud with the full emphasis on the “D” and for good reason! The weather has been AMAZING all week long and now we get to really enjoy it! The 90s?? What?? I normally take a nap on Friday afternoons to get ready for a fun-filled Friday night, but I’m forgoing the nap so I can spend time outside with my boys.

We’re also in the market for some new patio furniture so that’s on the agenda for today as well. We’ve seen some of the hottest days of the year this week and I couldn’t be more excited (if you couldn’t tell ha!).

On Friday’s show we saw (and some of us tasted) the three new Coneys from National Coney Island. They are…drumroll…the New York dog, the Chicago dog and the Seattle dog. They all come with mustard. As someone who has never had a coney, they smelled great and way better than I expected. Make sure you try one today!

Next week we celebrate the Fourth of July and we’ve got some fun stuff up our sleeve. Make sure you join us all week long because you know what they say…Miss A Day, Miss A Lot. #MADMAL



Thanks for watching! Till Monday…

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Here's what's coming up Monday, July 1st, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Sunday will be mostly sunny and calmer. Lower humidity with afternoon temps in the middle 80s.

The heat is back on, Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temps near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon showers and storms each day.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- The Holiday Week

The 4th of July is Thursday! Can you believe it!? This summer is flying by. If you're lucky enough to get a little time off this week for the holiday week, we'll help you find the fun with events happening around Metro Detroit

6:10 a.m. -- Money Monday: Saving Our Seniors

In case you missed it last week, we're focusing on supporting our seniors for the summer! Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni will take us on a long journey to help with long term care issues, Medicare, Medicaid and related topics.

6:45 a.m. -- Home Warranties

The housing market is mighty active, but new homeowners are still struggling with another big decision that’s usually made right around the time you move it. Should you buy a home warranty? The experts will weigh the pros and cons of the sometimes expensive commitment.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday Question: How man hot dogs did Joey Chestnut eat during the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest?

How man hot dogs did Joey Chestnut eat during the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest? Answer: 74 hot dogs

74 hot dogs Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: July 1st

National Postal Worker Day

National U.S. Postage Stamp Day

National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

National Gingersnap Day

A Look Back at History: July 1st

In 1934, Hollywood began enforcing its Production Code subjecting motion pictures to censorship review.

In 1946, the United States exploded a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

In 1957, the International Geophysical Year, an 18-month global scientific study, began.

In 1961, Diana, the princess of Wales, was born in Sandringham, England. (She died in a 1997 car crash in Paris at age 36.)

In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.

In 1980, “O Canada” was proclaimed the national anthem of Canada.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan nominated federal appeals court judge Robert H. Bork to the Supreme Court, setting off a tempestuous confirmation process that ended with Bork’s rejection by the Senate.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment. The Warsaw Pact formally disbanded.

In 1997, Actor Robert Mitchum died in Santa Barbara, California, at age 79.

Celebrity Birthdays: July 1st

Celebrating a birthday Monday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actress Olivia de Havilland is 103.

Actress Leslie Caron is 88.

Actor Jamie Farr is 85.

Actress Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 85.

Actor David Prowse (“Star Wars” films) is 84.

Dancer Twyla Tharp is 78.

Actress Genevieve Bujold is 77.

Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 74.

Actor Trevor Eve is 68.

Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 68.

Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 68.

Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 68.

Actor Dan Aykroyd is 67.

Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 63.

Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 59.

Country singer Michelle Wright is 58.

Actress Pamela Anderson is 52.

Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 49.

Rapper Missy Elliott is 48.

Actress Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 48.

Actress Liv Tyler is 42.

Actress Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 37.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.