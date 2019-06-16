4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Monday, June 17th

Message from Brandon Roux: The weather is a topic of conversation for Father’s Day with some unsettled weather this weekend. I’m advising tee times after 10am Sunday just to be safe. Father’s Day BBQs will be just fine as we warm into the 70s drying out.

I wonder if any of you were like me growing up. I really didn’t want to be anything like my parents. I respected them and realized their great qualities. But I was my own dude. I still try to be, yet I’ve become just like my old man in so many ways. My father is an attorney in the Chicago suburbs who all but retired a few years ago. Growing up, he was THE local lawyer in the area where I grew up. So, he represented my town’s police officers, my school teachers, every little restaurant owner etc… When we went to the grocery store together on Saturday mornings to get our Steak Umms and Stouffer’s Creamed Chipped Beef, it turned into a social hour and a chance for clients to get some free advice.

Now, every time I go to Kroger with either of my two kids, it’s the same story. I may have hated it when I was young, but I knew my dad was enjoying that feeling of shining in the spot light. He had the information so many people wanted. I know my kids hate the extra time it takes us at the store, but I love sharing my honed craft with those who seek to know more... more about the crazy Michigan weather, more about Type 1 Diabetes, more about the fun we have on Local 4 News Today. In many ways I wish I were more like my dad. I’m still trying to be my own dude, while I hope and pray my kids love and respect me the way I love and respect Frank George Roux Jr. It’s been a rough two years for me losing my oldest sister, a close uncle, and having back surgery. I’m sure I haven’t been the best dad

I can be, so I’m thankful for my kids’ independence because the Rouxlettes are destine to discover themselves in this crazy world. I’ll always be there for them and hope to guide them when and where they need it. Have a blessed Father’s Day everyone!

Here's what's coming up Monday, June 17th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: We're looking at 70s and some days of 80s as we head into next week. We could also see some wet weather! But, the entire week won't be a washout. I'll help you plan first thing in the morning Monday.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Kids' Count USA

How do Michigan kids compare to kids around the country? What are the biggest issues children are facing? We'll look at the brand new kids' count data being released overnight into Monday.

6:10 a.m. -- Money Monday

We're focusing on supporting our seniors for the summer! Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni will take us on a long journey to help with long term care issues, Medicare, Medicaid and related topics.

6:40 a.m. -- Make Money Playing with LEGO

As a kid, you probably played with LEGO. They're among the most popular toys every and the company wants to pay more than 30 Metro Detroiters to play with LEGO this summer! Find out if you'd be the right person for this fun job!

ICYMI

On Friday, we revealed the winner of our Dad Doppelganger contest.

Oscar and Octavius DeMoss win a bar cart from Shelving.com and a gift card for custom shelving. Congrats!

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday Question: What year was the U.S. Army formed?

What year was the U.S. Army formed? Answer: 1775

1775 Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 17th

National Pralines Day

A Look Back at History: June 17th

In 1928, Amelia Earhart embarked on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newfoundland to Wales with pilots Wilmer Stultz and Louis Gordon, becoming the first woman to make the trip as a passenger.

In 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which boosted U.S. tariffs to historically high levels, prompting foreign retaliation.

In 1953, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas stayed the execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, originally set for the next day, the couple’s 14th wedding anniversary. (They were put to death June 19.)

In 1967, China successfully tested its first thermonuclear (hydrogen) bomb.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside Democratic national headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s Watergate complex.

In 1987, Charles Glass, a journalist on leave from ABC News, was kidnapped in Beirut by pro-Iranian guerrillas. (Glass escaped his captors in August 1987.)

In 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial, but held liable in a civil trial.)

In 2015, nine people were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina; suspect Dylann Roof was arrested the following morning. (Roof has since been convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death; he later pleaded guilty to state murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.)

In 2008, Hundreds of same-sex couples got married across California on the first full day that gay marriage became legal by order of the state’s highest court. (However, California voters later approved Proposition 8, which restricted nuptials to a union between a man and a woman.)

In 2017, The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case declared itself hopelessly deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial for the 79-year-old TV star charged with drugging and groping a woman more than a decade earlier; prosecutors immediately announced they would pursue a second trial, which resulted in Cosby’s conviction.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 17th

Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 87.

Actor William Lucking (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 78.

Singer Barry Manilow is 76.

Comedian Joe Piscopo is 68.

Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 65.

Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 61.

Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” ″Wings,” ″Ned and Stacy”) is 59.

Actor Greg Kinnear is 56.

Actress Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 54.

Actor Jason Patric is 53.

Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 50.

Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49.

Country singer Mickey Guyton is 36.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 32.

Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 22.

