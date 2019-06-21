4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Monday, June 24th

Brandon Roux: We had a great week on Local 4 News Today, and we hope you enjoyed it too. A classic Tasty Tuesday and Loaf & A Pound in Westland. Manga!!!!

We learned that surveys taken of millennials shows many of them don’t use deodorant. Wait, what? Plain and simply, that story stinks.

We had our final Severe Weather Alert Radio Day of the year at the Meijer in Westland and it was another huge success, sell out! Those Midland weather radios are known as the smoke detector for severe weather, especially at night when everyone is asleep.

Did you know that Summer began Friday? Yes, the Summer Solstice is at 11:54am EDT Friday June 21, 2019 and we’ve got a great summer-like day. The sun is at its most direct angle with us in the Northern Hemisphere and the word solstice means ‘the sun stands still.’ In Latin, Sol means ‘sun’, and sistere means ‘stands still’ and our ancestors thought that because we have the most daylight on this day every year that the sun stood still in the sky. Enjoy a great weather weekend, River Days Downtown, or anything you have going on, we are good to go. Be safe.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

Here's what's coming up Monday, June 24th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s, but it may stay slightly cooler depending on the timing of clouds rolling in. Clouds will thicken around Metro Detroit late Sunday and we may get a few showers Sunday night.

Monday forecast

We have some work to do, because computer model data suggests a decent chance for showers Monday, especially in the afternoon as the heat and humidity will be up and highs will hit the mid 80s. Make sure you bring an umbrella and lots of water if you’re coming down for the Ford Fireworks Monday night. Again, we will do everything we can to clear the showers out well before the big show. And we will keep you posted along the way and remind you that you can also watch the fireworks on Local 4.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Ford Fireworks Preview

The Ford Fireworks will light up the night sky in Detroit on Monday. In the morning, we're talking you to the places you can't access! We've got your backstage pass to the big event. It's a really interesting look at how the event it put together. We hope you'll check it out. Our Kim DeGiulio will broadcast live all morning with your sneak peek.

6:10 a.m. -- Money Monday

Our Saving Our Seniors series continues. Our Business Editor Rod Meloni has Social Security basics. Do you know enough about it to make the most of it when you retire? We've got you covered!

6:15 a.m. -- Ugly Food Delivery Service

There's a new, unique food delivery service that's hitting Metro Detroit. Their focus is ugly food. See why you might actually want to sign up for this.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday Question: Who invented the popsicle?

Who invented the popsicle? Answer: 11-year-old Frank Epperson in 1905

11-year-old Frank Epperson in 1905 Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 24th

National Pralines Day

A Look Back at History: June 24th

In 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

In 1807, a grand jury in Richmond, Virginia, indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor (he was later acquitted).

In 1908, Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president of the United States, died in Princeton, New Jersey, at age 71.

In 1939, the Southeast Asian country Siam changed its name to Thailand. (It went back to being Siam in 1945, then became Thailand once again in 1949.)

In 1947, what’s regarded as the first modern UFO sighting took place as private pilot Kenneth Arnold, an Idaho businessman, reported seeing nine silvery objects flying in a “weaving formation” near Mount Rainier in Washington.

In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.

In 1948, the Republican National Convention, meeting in Philadelphia, nominated New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey for president.

In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First Amendment.

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1997, the U.S. Air Force released a report on the so-called “Roswell Incident,” suggesting the “alien bodies” that witnesses reported seeing in 1947 were actually life-sized dummies.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 24th

Celebrating a birthday Monday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actress Michele Lee is 77.

Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 76.

Guitarist Jeff Beck is 75.

Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 74.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 72.

Actor Peter Weller is 72.

Actress Nancy Allen (”RoboCop”) is 69.

Actor Joe Penny (”Jake and the Fatman,” ‘’Riptide”) is 63.

Singer Astro of UB40 is 62.

Actor Iain Glen (”Game of Thrones”) is 58.

Actress Danielle Spencer (”What’s Happening”) is 54.

Actress Sherry Stringfield (”ER”) is 52.

Actress Carla Gallo (”Bones”) is 44.

Actor Amir Talai (”LA to Vegas”) is 42.

Actress Mindy Kaling (”The Mindy Project,” ‘’The Office”) is 40.

Actress Minka Kelly is 39. Actress Vanessa Ray (”Blue Bloods”) is 38.

Actor Justin Hires (2016’s “MacGyver,” ‘’Rush Hour”) is 34.

Singer Solange Knowles is 33.

Actor Max Ehrich (”The Young and the Restless,” ‘’Under the Dome”) is 28.

Actress Beanie Feldstein (”Lady Bird”) is 26.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.