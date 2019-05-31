4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Monday, June 3rd, 2019

Message from Brandon Roux: Is anybody else sick and tired of being sick and tired? I’m not sick, but many folks here at work are sick dealing with a virus, allergies, or some other bug. I’ve been dealing with this at home all week with both kids having to miss school and big band and choir concerts. Enough!

We had a great week on Local 4 News Today from a Tasty Tuesday in Rochester that taught us it really is OK to eat raw cookie dough. Well, Dino’s Cookie Dough bar uses treated flour and pasteurized eggs so, just eat theirs.

Kim taught us how to pick the right suit, dress, or outfit as we head into wedding season, and Koco McAboy was simply awesome as always delivering breaking news early in the morning better than anybody in the biz.

The week ended at Belle Isle Park and The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. We were live all Friday morning and all day for Free Prix Day and announcing the schedule of races now that Local 4 is your home for Indy Racing and the Detroit Grand Prix. We are honored.

Here's what's coming up Monday, June 3rd, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon: Sunshine Monday and temps mainly in the 60s all day, followed by 70s Tuesday and rain and thunder again by Wednesday. What about the rest of the week? I'll be tracking it for you and have an update first thing Monday morning!

Also , our Kim DeGiulio will show us what we'll face when we hit the road.

6:10 a.m. -- Money Monday: Accelerated Benefits

You’ve heard stories of people going broke because of severe or terminal illness. But, that doesn’t have to happen. If you have a life insurance policy, you may be able to get what’s called accelerated benefits. Our Business Editor Rod Meloni will help us sort it all out.

6:15 a.m. -- I Scream, You Scream!

We all scream for ice cream! Michigan's own Hudsonville Ice Cream has a big announcement that they'll reveal live on Local 4 News Today. If you're a fan of their flavors, or even ice cream in general, you'll want to check this out!

6:50 a.m. -- World Cider Day

Wait, what? Cider and donuts might SEEM like a fall thing here in Michigan. But, Blake's Orchard is hoping to change that. The popular orchard will be giving out FREE cider and donuts. We'll tell you how you can take advantage of it!

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday Question: What year did Belle Isle become a state park?

What year did Belle Isle become a state park? Answer: 2014

2014 Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 3rd

National Egg Day

National Repeat Day

National Chocolate Macaroons Day

A Look Back at History: June 3rd

In 1781, Capt. Jack Jouett began riding his horse some 40 miles from Louisa County, Virginia, to Charlottesville, where Gov. Thomas Jefferson and other politicians were located, to warn of approaching British troops who intended to take them prisoner.

In 1918, “His Family” by Ernest Poole became the first novel to win the Pulitzer Prize.

In 1943, the “Zoot Suit Riots” began in Los Angeles as white servicemen clashed with young Latinos wearing distinctive-looking zoot suits; the violence ended when military officials declared the city off limits to enlisted personnel.

In 1948, the 200-inch reflecting Hale Telescope at the Palomar Mountain Observatory in California was dedicated.

In 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.

In 1977, the United States and Cuba agreed to set up diplomatic interests sections in each other’s countries; Cuba also announced the immediate release of 10 Americans jailed on drug charges.

In 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 3rd

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor Tristan Rogers ("General Hospital," The Young and the Restless") is 73.

Actress Penelope Wilton ("Downton Abbey") is 73.

Actor Suzie Plakson ("How I Met Your Mother") is 61.

Actor Scott Valentine ("Family Ties") is 61.

Newsman Anderson Cooper is 52.

Actor Vik Sahay ("Chuck") is 48.

Actress Arianne Zucker ("Days of Our Lives") is 45.

Actor Josh Segarra ("Chicago P.D.") is 33.

Actress Lalaine Dupree ("Lizzie McGuire") is 32.

Actress Anne Winters ("13 Reasons Why," ″Grand Hotel") is 25.

