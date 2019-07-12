4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Saturday, July 13th, 2019

Watch beginning at 6:00 a.m.

Here's what's coming up Saturday, July 13th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning -- Weekend Weather

Looking like a nice weekend to get out and enjoy the summer. There are chances of showers through the morning into the afternoon. Andrew Humphrey will track it for you.

You can get the full forecast here.

All Morning -- Weekend Traffic

Another Pure Michigan weekend brings more construction projects around town. We will help you get around any potential trouble on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here.

6:20 a.m. -- Back-to-School Shopping Tips

Stores are already rolling out back to school sales. Why you will want to wait, and tips to save the most money before the start of the school year.

7:40 a.m. -- Keeping your Pets cool

The hot summer months can be brutal for your pets, but there are several things to keep them cool. The experts at Premier Pet Supply will show you some cool devices that your pets will love.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.