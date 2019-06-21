4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Saturday, June 22nd

Here's what's coming up Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 6:00 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Andrew says the weekend is going to get off to a beautiful summer start, but how long will it last?

Also, we will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Rock 'N' Rides

Something new and really fun is coming to downtown Royal Oak. We're live all morning long with why this is a must-see event for the whole family.

6:20 a.m. -- Help Me Hank Consumer Scams and Recalls

Summer is here and scammers are working all the time, and overtime to trick you out of your money. Hank is here with the red flags to keep you and your money protected.

6:25 a.m. -- Where to put your Cash

The Federal Reserve is hinting at lower interest rates. We have some crucial tips on where you should put your cash now.

7:45 a.m. -- Ice Cube and a Mystery Guest

Ice Cube is in town to talk about the BIG3, and he's joining us with an NBA Hall of Famer.