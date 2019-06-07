4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Saturday, June 8th, 2019

Here's what's coming up Saturday, June 8th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 6:00 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

A beautiful start to the weekend, but showers are looming. Andrew will break down the forecast hour-by-hour.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also , part of southbound M-10 is closing this weekend. Our Kim DeGiulio will help you avoid any headaches.

All Morning -- The Big Bounce Detroit

The 'World's Largest Bounce House' is in Metro Detroit. We wanted to see it for ourselves. Our team will put the record-breaker to the test. You won't want to miss it.

7:20 a.m. -- Gardening Tips

Fingers crossed, but it seems like the cold weather is finally behind us. Now, it's time to let your garden bloom. We're talking with the experts for tips to help your garden stand out.

7:40 a.m. -- Help Me Hank: Delete old e-mail accounts

Help Me Hank is helping you protect your personal identity from scammers. Did you know an old e-mail account could be the key to unlocking your private data? Hank will have easy to follow steps to keep your information private.

ICYMI

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.