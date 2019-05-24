4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Saturday, May 25th, 2019

Here's what's coming up Saturday, May 25th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 6:00 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Holiday Weekend Weather

Scattered rain and thundershowers will help kick off the weekend, and those showers will be diminishing through the afternoon.

You can get the full forecast here.

All Morning -- Holiday Weekend Travel Warning

Michigan State Police will be out in full force to crack down on drunk drivers and speeders. Also, make sure you buckle up. Click it or Ticket patrols will be out in full force.

Also, you could run into some holiday travel traffic. About 1.1 million will travel Michigan's roads this weekend. Good news is, gas prices are about 5 percent lower than last year.

7:15 a.m. -- Pet Cleaning Tips

It's that time of year when the dogs and cats go outside, and come back a total mess. Priya Mann talks to the experts at Premier Pet Supply about some must-have items to keep your pets clean.

7:45 a.m. -- Lawn Care Tips

We want you to be the envy of the neighborhood. You don't need to hire landscapers to have a perfect lawn. Find out what you can do now to keep your grass pristine.

ICYMI

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.