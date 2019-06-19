4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Thursday, June 20th

Kim DeGiulio: Today is going to be what Brandon calls a “KDD” aka a Kim DeGiulio Day! He made the term up when I told him that I only approve of the weather when it’s 80 degrees or above.

I don’t mean to be so needy but come on, it’s the middle of June! Nothing makes me happier than a Michigan summer. The warm weather gives us the opportunity to do things outside so it always seems like there’s so much more to do. I love it!

Speaking of doing things outside, I’m super jealous of my parents who are heading to the Bob Seger concert tonight at DTE Energy Music Theater.

I wish I could join them but that morning alarm clock comes way too early for me to be making moves to Clarkston tonight. I need to be fresh and ready for tomorrow mornings show. I’ll see you then!

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: More steady, heavy rain is likely late tonight or overnight leading to a soaker of a start to your Thursday. Rain showers may quiet down just before or during the morning drive, so right now plan on a little extra time for your drive to work tomorrow morning. Scattered showers during the day with cloudy skies and temps in the 60s to low 70s. The winds will pick up NNE 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph occasionally and that will be a drying wind trying to ring out any showers during the day.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

5:55 a.m. -- Back to Basics: Fashion

It's wedding season. For many, it's destination wedding season. Packing can be a big pain for those destination weddings. How do you keep that suit from looking like a total mess when you get it out of the bag? Kim DeGiulio talks to the fashion experts for the best way to head out of town and look sharp.

All Morning -- Jobs 4 You

Ford, Ally, Pepsi. Three big-named companies all with one mission -- recruit veterans and their spouses. There's a big event happening Thursday in Detroit where they'll be searching! We'll have all the information for you.

6:45 a.m. -- Help Me Hank: Email Scam

They're offering to help, but they really want to take advantage of you. Help Me Hank has the email scam that's tricking people into giving the bad guys exactly what they want.

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: What iconic comic strip was introduced on June 19th, 1978?

What iconic comic strip was introduced on June 19th, 1978? Answer: Garfield

National Days: June 20th

National Kouign Amann Day

American Eagle Day

International Nystagmus Day

National Hike with a Geek Day

National Vanilla Milkshake Day

National Ice Cream Soda Day

A Look Back at History: June 20th

In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.

In 1789, during the French Revolution, members of the Third Estate took the “Tennis Court Oath,” vowing not to disband until a written constitution was in place.

In 1863, West Virginia became the 35th state.

In 1921, U.S. Rep. Alice Mary Robertson, R-Okla., became the first woman to preside over a session of the House of Representatives.

In 1943, race-related rioting erupted in Detroit; federal troops were sent in two days later to quell the violence that resulted in more than 30 deaths.

In 1948, the variety series “Toast of the Town,” hosted by Ed Sullivan (for whom the show was later renamed), debuted on CBS television.

In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).

In 1977, the first oil began flowing through the recently completed Trans-Alaska Pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez

In 1988, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld a New York City law making it illegal for private clubs with more than 400 members to exclude women and minorities.

In 1990, South African black nationalist Nelson Mandela and his wife, Winnie, arrived in New York City for a ticker-tape parade in their honor as they began an eight-city U.S. tour.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 20th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actress Bonnie Bartlett (”St. Elsewhere,” `’Once and Again”) is 90.

Actress Olympia Dukakis is 88.

Actor Danny Aiello is 86.

Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 77.

Actor John McCook (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 75.

Singer Anne Murray is 74.

Home-repair show host Bob Vila is 73.

Singer Lionel Richie is 70.

Actor John Goodman is 67.

Actress Nicole Kidman is 52.

Singer Chino Moreno is 46.

Singer Amos Lee is 42.

Actor Mark Saul (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 34.

Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (”Superbad”) is 30.

Actress Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 22.

