4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

Message from Evrod Cassimy: Happy Mondayyyyyyy!!! If you know me, I LOVE Mondays! It’s a chance to start over. A chance to go to bed early the night before so you have enough energy to take on the week. Mondays are a chance for you to plan out your week and how you want to conquer everything for the next five days. I’m excited every Monday and today is no exception! I hope yours is off to a good start.

I’m super excited to host this year’s Hour Magazine Best of Detroit party again this year. If you’re not familiar, it’s the one place where you can celebrate our great city with all you can drink and eat from this year’s best restaurants while enjoying live music and dancing. We gave away tickets again this year during the show. Didn’t win? You can still buy tickets while they last by clicking here. I can’t wait to see you there!

Do you know of any great organizations that are doing great things in Your Neighborhood? That’s the focus of my new segment seen every Friday right here on Local 4. Last week, I introduced you to Arts and Scraps. This week I’ll show you the great work another organization is doing in Southwest Detroit. If you have any organizations you’d like me to check out and share what they’re doing with Metro Detroit, tell me about them!

Happy Monday everyone and thanks for watching this morning! Here’s to a great week and we’ll see you tomorrow morning for Tasty Tuesday only on Local 4 News Today!

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: Tuesday will be a very nice and dry day around Metro Detroit and Southern Ontario. We will have cooler morning numbers in the 40s to low 50s for a brief time, and then plenty of sunshine and lighter winds as highs head back into the mid 70s. It will be a nice mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with winds WSW 5-15 mph.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Dad Doppelganger Contest

Do you look just like your dad? We want to see the pictures for our Dad Doppelgangers contest.

Watch Local 4 News Today all week to see if you’ve won! We'll show some of the awesome entries on Tuesday.

Here are the prizes:

Second Prize : Hudsonville: Sweetest Dad Ever: Cooler full of dad's favorite flavors shipped directly to him, with the scoop, hat, swag and a year's supply of ice cream (which would come in the form of coupons to go purchase the ice cream at dad's preferred grocery store).

: Hudsonville: Sweetest Dad Ever: Cooler full of dad's favorite flavors shipped directly to him, with the scoop, hat, swag and a year's supply of ice cream (which would come in the form of coupons to go purchase the ice cream at dad's preferred grocery store). First Prize : Sweet Shelving from Shelving Inc. for Dad: $1,500 value prize, including a custom built "bar cart" (could be a tool storage solution or something similar) and a $1,000 gift card to their website for great stuff to organize and maximize space in garages, man caves, offices, etc.

Enter here

6:40 a.m. -- Facial Recognition

Is Big Brother watching you? Facial recognition use is growing, along with the debate over privacy. We'll look at the bombshell recently dropped by the FBI that's raising concerns.

6:45 a.m. -- Tasty Tuesday

They've got a menu a mile long and food that keeps people coming back. We'll take you inside this Oakland County hot spot that has something for everyone!

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: How many herbs and spices are said to be in KFC's original recipe?

How many herbs and spices are said to be in KFC's original recipe? Answer: 11

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

Hang out with this '90210' quiz

National Days: June 11th

National Making Life Beautiful Day

National Corn on the Cob Day

National German Chocolate Cake Day

Call Your Doctor Day

A Look Back at History: June 11th

In 1770, Captain James Cook, commander of the British ship Endeavour, “discovered” the Great Barrier Reef off Australia by running onto it.

In 1919, Sir Barton won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner.

In 1938, Johnny Vander Meer pitched the first of two consecutive no-hitters as he led the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory over the Boston Bees. (Four days later, Vander Meer refused to give up a hit to the Brooklyn Dodgers, who lost, 6-0.)

In 1942, the United States and the Soviet Union signed a lend-lease agreement to aid the Soviet war effort in World War II.

In 1947, the government announced the end of sugar rationing for households and “institutional users” (e.g., restaurants and hotels) as of midnight.

In 1955, in motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collided and crashed into spectators.

In 1962, three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay staged an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they were never found or heard from again.

In 1978, Joseph Freeman Jr. became the first black priest ordained in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In 2001, Timothy McVeigh, 33, was executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

In 2017: Supporters of LGBT rights marched and rallied in the nation’s capital and dozens of other U.S. cities, celebrating gains but angry over threats posed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 11th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Comedian Johnny Brown (“Laugh-In”) is 82.

Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 79.

Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 75.

Actress Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) is 74.

Actor Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”) is 66.

Actor Hugh Laurie (“House”) is 60.

Talk-show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) is 59.

Country singer Bruce Robison is 53.

Actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is 50.

Actor Lenny Jacobson (“Nurse Jackie”) is 45.

Actor Shia LaBeouf is 33.

