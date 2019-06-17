4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Tuesday, June 18th

Evrod Cassimy: After an amazing Father’s Day yesterday we are back on the air! Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. My day was spent just the way I liked it: Breakfast with my family (Cinnabuns and coffee—OMG SO GOOD), church, lunch at Carrabbas (Fettuccine alfredo and minestrone soup even better), a family nap and a call to my dad who lives out of state. Does it get any better than that? Father’s Day I know can be especially hard for those who have lost their dad, so it’s always important to recognize those fathers watching over us from heaven along with the single mothers playing the role of mother and father. I hope you day was filled with love.

On Local 4 News Today this morning we took a look back at the OJ Simpson low speed chase.

It happened 25 years ago! I was in 4th grade and don’t remember the chase all that much but I definitely remember the verdict in 1995 and how it impacted our country in terms of race relations. The chase and subsequent verdict are moments in history we will never forget. Plus - Did you hear OJ is now on Twitter??

O.J. Simpson says he'll use Twitter account to set record straight

Tomorrow is Tasty Tuesday! Make sure you join us as we highlight (and taste food) from another delicious Metro Detroit restaurant. We’ll see you bright and early at 4:30 am. We’re on till 7am! See ya then!

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: Tuesday will be a little brighter and a little warmer. We will again have lows in the 50s, but highs should soar into the middle and upper 70s tomorrow. We will gradually get more and more sunshine through the late morning and afternoon and some partly sunny to partly cloudy skies will let some neighborhoods flirt with 80°F by the mid to late afternoon. Winds are still light NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- President Trump's Campaign Kickoff

It's a big week for President Trump. He'll officially launch his big for re-election Tuesday in Florida. We'll look at what he has planned for the week and what poll numbers are saying about the 2020 race for the White House.

6:40 a.m. -- Share Your Ride

Would you let strangers use your card -- for cash? It's a trend that's quickly catching on across the country. See how much money you could make and how ride-sharing works.

6:45 a.m. -- Tasty Tuesday

They call it a little piece of Italy right here in Metro Detroit. They want to feed you something sweet, savory or even spicy. They have sandwiches, deli meats, cheeses, soups, desserts and more. We'll take you there and offer you a deal on their food.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: What does LEGO mean in Danish?

What does LEGO mean in Danish? Answer: Play well

Answer: Play well

National Days: June 18th

National Strawberry Parfait Day

National Catfish Day

National Leon Day

A Look Back at History: June 18th

In 1778, American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.

In 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.

In 1948, Columbia Records publicly unveiled its new long-playing phonograph record in New York.

In 2008: Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama said he would bring Osama bin Laden to justice in a way that wouldn’t allow the terrorist mastermind to become a martyr, but that bin Laden might be killed if the U.S. government found him. (Bin Laden was tracked down and slain by U.S. forces in May 2011 during Obama’s presidency.)

In 2017: Brooks Koepka closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 18th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Singer Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons is 91.

Actress Gena Rowlands is 89.

Actress Phylicia Rashad is 71.

Actress Kathleen Turner is 65.

Country singer Doug Stone is 63.

Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 57.

Actress Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 52.

Actress Robin Tunney is 47.

Actress Zoe Saldana is 41.

Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“SEAL Team”) is 39.

Actress Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 39.

Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 37.

Actor Paul Dano is 35.

