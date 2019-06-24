4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Tuesday, June 25th

Evrod Cassimy: I’m still on a high from this past weekend because….I. Met. BRANDY!!! If you know me, you know that I think Brandy is the greatest R&B singer of all time! Seeing her perform live is always an incredible experience. I got a chance to catch her live show at River Days over the weekend. After the show she took photos with me, my family and friends. She is the kindest person and a lot of fun to be around. To be fair this is actually the third time I’ve met her but still just as exciting. If you missed River Days over the weekend, you certainly missed a great show: Brian McKnight, Faith Evans, Carl Thomas, Smokie Robinson and of course, Brandy! I’m already looking forward to next year.

That was my Saturday night. Friday night was an incredible Hour Detroit Best of Detroit party. I served as the host this year and had such a great time trying all the delicious food and drinks that won “Best” this year! If you missed this event, it’s a “must attend” next year! I’ve posted photos from all of my weekend adventures on my Instagram page.

Sunday, I spent relaxing with my family. My brother is visiting and we took my boys out for a day of fun, just us! I love spending quality time with my kids. They grow up so fast!

As for today, I’m excited about the fireworks! I’ll be watching from the comfort of my own home. I can’t wait to watch the musical performances and of course the big show! I hope you’ll tune in. You can only watch them here on Local 4.

Till then, I’ll see you tomorrow morning bright and early for Tasty Tuesday! See ya in the a-m!



Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Here's what's coming up Monday, June 25th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

It’s a cloudy start Tuesday with more sun coming late in the day. Tuesday morning temps will be in the lower 60s and then we warm into the low 80s as the sun begins to bust out through the afternoon. It should be quite nice tomorrow with lower humidity and a nice stiff breeze SW 10-20 mph at times.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Go Blue: The College World Series

The College World Series final starts Monday night and features the Michigan Wolverines and the Vanderbilt Commodores. First pitch for game one of the best of 3 series is this evening. This is the first time Michigan has appeared in the championship series since they won it all in 1962. The Commodores appeared in both 2014 and 2015, winning it all in 2014. We'll recap the game!

6:40 a.m. -- Summer Bug Dangers

Summer bugs aren't just annoying, they can be dangerous. We're talking mosquitoes, ticks and a bug you might not expect. Dr. Frank McGeorge will show us when he wears bug suits for protection and easier ways to protect your family from summer bugs and the illnesses they can cause.

6:45 a.m. -- Tasty Tuesday

The food at this Wayne County spot is delish! They're bringing the tastes of New Orleans to Metro Detroit. They're making authentic French-inspired Cajun cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Cajun hash, crab cake benedict, bourbon burger and more! We'll take you inside and reveal their deal.

A Look Back at History: June 25th

In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago. (A year later on this date, Louis knocked out Max Schmeling in the first round of their rematch at Yankee Stadium.)

In 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”

In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.

In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.

In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon.

In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously ruled that “hate crime” laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bias violated free-speech rights.

In 2012, ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years. (Sandusky is appealing a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence.)

In 2008, acerbic standup comedian and satirist George Carlin died in Santa, Monica, California, at age 71.

