4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

Message from Evrod Cassimy: What a fun weekend! I spent it with my family and best friends. Saturday we went to Top Golf and the Sunday we spent the day at the pool soaking up the sunshine!

Saturday was quite stormy wasn’t it? We didn’t let that stop the fun though. Sunday ended up being really nice and the sun came out despite it being a tad chilly.

Today on the show we got to try this new flavor ice cream from Hudsonville.

It was good! And then Blake’s Cider Mill brought us some cider and cider donuts! So good! Makes me wish fall was here!

So I just saw that tomorrow for Tasty Tuesday we have a place that serves PIZZA NACHOS! If you know me, you know there’s never been a pizza I didn’t like. And I LOVE nachos so tomorrow should be a win-win! I can’t wait to try them and find out where this restaurant is. Join us tomorrow morning from 4:30-7am to find out! Have a great day!

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon: Tuesday may start wet in our North Zone, but most of us will wake up dry tomorrow under partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Those North Zone showers tomorrow will shut off and most of the day looks dry around here as highs take off into the mid 70s or warmer with a midday mix of sun and clouds.

At least one model shows 80°F readings in SE Lower Michigan Tuesday, but that will depend on how much sunshine we get during the day. Shower chances increase late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Also , our Kim DeGiulio will be updated us on the road conditions.

All Morning -- Jeopardy! James

It's what everyone wants to know -- can Jeopardy! James Holzhauer continue his win streak and make it 33 in a row tonight? During his 32-game winning streak, James has won more than $2.4 million. He is now a little more than $58,000 away from surpassing the record of $2.5 million set by Ken Jennings in 2004. We'll recap it all for you when you wake up.

5:45 a.m. -- Fertility Insurance

Some of the biggest companies in the country are now offering benefits that literally build a family-friendly work environment by helping to pay to get a family started. We'll explain how it all works.

6:40 a.m. -- Tasty Tuesday

A slice of New York, right here in Detroit. These pies are made by a 6-time World Pizza Games champ. They even have something called Pizza Nachos! We'll try it all out in the morning.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Monday Question: In 1965, this astronaut became the first American to walk in space during the flight of Gemini 4.

In 1965, this astronaut became the first American to walk in space during the flight of Gemini 4. Answer: Edward Higgins White II

Edward Higgins White II

National Days: June 4th

National Old Maids Day

National Cheese Day

National Cognac Day

National SAFE Day

A Look Back at History: June 4th

In 1812, the Louisiana Territory was renamed the Missouri Territory, to avoid confusion with the recently admitted state of Louisiana. The U.S. House of Representatives approved, 79-49, a declaration of war against Britain.

In 1919, Congress approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing citizens the right to vote regardless of their gender, and sent it to the states for ratification.

In 1943, the president of Argentina, Ramon Castillo, was overthrown in a military coup.

In 1954, French Premier Joseph Laniel and Vietnamese Premier Buu Loc signed treaties in Paris according “complete independence” to Vietnam.

In 1998, a federal judge sentenced Terry Nichols to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

2009, The Detroit Red Wings won the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in 11 seasons with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the finals.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 4th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor Bruce Dern is 83.

Singer-actress Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 75.

Actor Parker Stevenson is 67.

Actor Keith David (”Barbershop”) is 63.

Actress Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 57.

Actor Scott Wolf (”Party of Five”) is 51.

Comedian Horatio Sanz (”Saturday Night Live”) is 50.

Actor Noah Wyle (”ER”) is 48.

Actor Russell Brand is 44.

Actress Angelina Jolie is 44.

