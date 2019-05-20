4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Tuesday, May 21st 2019

Message from Evrod Cassimy: Happy Monday to ya! I love Mondays because it's the chance to start things fresh. Here's to the start of a great week for everyone! I hope you enjoyed the show today. A lot of sad news this morning but we hope we were able to get your new week off to the right start, keeping you informed about everything that you need to know today.

Did you have a good weekend? I sure did. I had so much fun checking out the Local 4 basketball game versus those other guys. Unfortunately those other guys took home the win but we got 'em next year! But it's always fun seeing two stations come together to raise a lot of money for such a great cause. They raised about $2,000 to send kids at Camp Hope and potentially turn their lives around.

I'm SUPER excited for tomorrow morning's Tasty Tuesday. I love barbecue and I've been told this barbecue spot is LEGIT! I'm not sure which restaurant it is but we usually have such amazing restaurants for Tasty Tuesday that it's always exciting! I certainly hope you'll join us.

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon: Tuesday will start cooler with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with some of the cooler spots in our far west and north suburbs. We will see a little more sunshine tomorrow and the winds will be lighter NNE 5-10 mph as highs head back into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances for Wednesday should be mainly in the middle of the day, lingering through the afternoon hours with lighter showers. Temps will be just shy of 70 degrees due to more clouds and the rain chances.

Kim DeGiulio will be updating you on the latest construction projects, closures, detours and everything in between.

All Morning -- Jeopardy! James Returns

We'd had to wait two weeks for this moment, and it's here! Tonight at 7:30 p.m., Jeopardy! James returns. Can he keep his win streak alive? He's won 22 games and $1.69 million! Will someone finally figure out how to beat the superstar contestant? We'll recap his appearance.

All Morning -- Giant Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. Right now it's $367 million! Tuesday, we'll have some fun with this one. What are your odds? What could you buy with all that money?

6:40 a.m. -- Tasty Tuesday: BBQ

Memorial Day is one week away and that has us craving barbecue! For Tasty Tuesday, we're going low and slow. We'll take you inside a spot named one of the best BBQ places in all of Metro Detroit by Local 4 Viewers.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday's question : On May 20th 1993, this popular NBC show aired its final episode.

: On May 20th 1993, this popular NBC show aired its final episode. Answer: Cheers

Answer: Cheers

National Days: May 21st

National American Red Cross Founder's Day

National Waitstaff Day

National Strawberries and Cream Day

National Memo Day

A Look Back at History: May 21st

In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto died while searching for gold along the Mississippi River.

In 1868, Ulysses S. Grant was nominated for president by the Republican national convention in Chicago.

In 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.

In 1917, the Great Atlanta Fire broke out, burning 300 acres, destroying nearly 2,000 buildings and displacing some 10,000 residents.

In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.

In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.

Ten years ago: Oil prices blew past $130 a barrel for the first time and gas prices climbed above $3.80 a gallon.

One year ago: President Donald Trump, visiting Riyadh, implored Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish “Islamic extremism” emanating from the region, describing a “battle between good and evil” rather than a clash between the West and Islam.

Celebrity Birthdays: May 21st

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 78.

Actress Carol Potter ("Beverly Hills, 90210," ″Sunset Beach") is 71.

Singer Leo Sayer is 71.

Comedian-turned-U.S. Sen. Al Franken is 68.

Actor Mr. T is 67.

Actor Judge Reinhold is 62.

Actor-director Nick Cassavetes ("The Notebook") is 60.

Actress Fairuza Balk ("The Waterboy") is 45.

