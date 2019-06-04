4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

Message from Nick Monacelli: Good morning all! I’m still pretty amped after the gorgeous day we had Monday. I think summer is finally here? All I know is the past few weeks there were more rainy days than sunny ones and there never seemed to be a good time to cut the grass. If I don’t get to it soon I’m pretty sure the kids might get lost in there!

I’m working on a great story in Macomb Township! We’re talking to a firefighter who is raising money for other firefighters battling cancer. How is he doing it? By walking to Grand Rapids! Yes, Grand Rapids, wearing all of his fire gear! I’d be done after walking from Macomb Township to Shelby Township!

Have a great day!

Here's what's coming up Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon: We expect rain and isolated thundershowers around through the morning hours tomorrow, possibly lingering into the early afternoon. In fact, one model this morning shows a line of showers and storms barreling through Metro Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

So, it’s something to keep an eye on tomorrow as we should be good to go after school for your outdoor plans. Highs will keep climbing into the upper 70s, but low 80s will be dependant upon some afternoon clearing Wednesday and that will be a bit of a struggle.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also , our Kim DeGiulio will be updated us on the road conditions, always on the 4s.

All Morning -- The Big Issues

An exclusive new poll is being released Tuesday night. We'll focus on the race for the White House. President Trump is already facing a crowded field of Democratic candidates. Will people stay with the president or go blue? See who would win if the election was held today.

Also, how do Michigan voters feel about the effort by some to impeach President Trump? See what our exclusive new poll says.

6:40 a.m. -- Wellness Wednesday: Dancing

It's dance recital season! But it's not just children that can benefit from dance classes.

Dr. Frank McGeorge will show us how dance is helping people of all ages fight back against medical problems and much more.

6:55 a.m. -- New Food from Buddy's

They're famous for their Detroit-style pizza, but Buddy's is trying out something new -- and spicy. They'll reveal it at the end of our 6 a.m. show Wednesday.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday Question: How many pounds of cow's milk (on average) does it take to make one pound of cheese?

How many pounds of cow's milk (on average) does it take to make one pound of cheese? Answer: 10 pounds

10 pounds Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 5th

National Gingerbread Day

National Moonshine Day

National Veggie Burger Day

National Running Day

A Look Back at History: June 5th

In 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, which prohibited Americans from taking part in any military action against a country that was at peace with the United States.

In 1917, about 10 million American men between the ages of 21 and 31 began registering for the draft in World War I.

In 1933, the United States went off the gold standard.

In 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Henderson v. United States, struck down racially segregated railroad dining cars.

In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2014, The British newspaper The Guardian reported the National Security Agency was collecting the telephone records of millions of American customers of Verizon under a top secret court order.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 5th

Celebrating a birthday Wednesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Country singer Gail Davies is 71.

Financial expert Suze Orman (”The Suze Orman Show”) is 68.

Saxophonist Kenny G is 63.

Actor Jeff Garlin (”The Goldbergs,” `’Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 57.

Actor Ron Livingston (”Sex and the City,” `’The Practice”) is 52.

Singer Brian McKnight is 50.

Actor Mark Wahlberg is 48.

Musician DJ Mustard is 29.

Actor Hank Greenspan (“The Neighborhood”) is 9.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.