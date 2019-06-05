4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Thursday, June 6th, 2019

Message from Jason Carr: Bowl of Bacon!

You probably saw the news item about the woman kicked out of Golden Corral for wearing a crop top. Total fail on the part of the manager as I have seen far worse at a buffet. Speaking of all you can eat, what’s your stance? As for me I am ALL IN. It’s not the quantity, nor the quality (natch). It’s the variety! When I was a kid I remember going to Sveden House for the first time and being like, wait…I can have whatever I want as many times as I want? Now I’m assuming you think I meant the dessert bar. Nope. I’m all about the savory not the sweet. Roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, mac ‘n’ cheese, garlic bread, shrimp. Bring. It. On. Does Sveden House still exist? By the way, Golden Corral is going to reportedly be the last one standing in the steakhouse/buffet category. Bonanza, Ponderosa, and Sizzler should be so lucky. And does anyone remember Rustler? Now I’m hungry.

Here's what's coming up Thursday, June 6th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon: The weather pattern is much more quiet Thursday as the heat and humidity take a small step back. We will wake to temps in the 50s and finish strong with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow under partly cloudy skies. Friday looks very similar although we will be warming up heading into the weekend. Look for mostly sunshine Friday and highs around 80°F once again.

Also, our Kim DeGiulio will be updated us on the road conditions, always on the 4s.

All Morning -- The Big Issues

We have an exclusive new poll on the big issues impacting Metro Detroit and the rest of the country.

Thursday, we look at the controversial movement happening in several states that bans abortion. Do people in Michigan want that to happen here? Jason Carr will break down the results.

5:55 a.m. -- Back to Basics: Bow Ties

Do you know how to tie a bow tie? For a lot of men, it can really be a struggle. We've got you covered! Kim DeGiulio talks with the fashion experts about the best way to tie a bow tie and it's not as hard as you might think!

6:40 a.m. -- Help Me Hank: Home Protection Checklist

Help Me Hank is helping you protect your home from thieves. Local security experts are showing off the latest in technology and providing us with the must-have home protection checklist.

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Name the person still considered the fastest woman in the world and holds the world and Olympic record for the 100 meter run.

Name the person still considered the fastest woman in the world and holds the world and Olympic record for the 100 meter run. Answer: Florence Griffith-Joyner

National Days: June 6th

D-Day

National Eyewear Day

National Higher Education Day

National Gardening Exercise Day

National Yo-Yo Day

National Drive In Movie Day

National Applesauce Cake Day

National Oklahoma Day

A Look Back at History: June 6th

In 1799, American politician and orator Patrick Henry died at Red Hill Plantation in Virginia.

In 1809, Sweden adopted a new constitution.

In 1918, U.S. Marines suffered heavy casualties as they launched their eventually successful counteroffensive against German troops in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in France.

In 1925, Walter Percy Chrysler founded the Chrysler Corp.

In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater was opened by Richard Hollingshead in Camden County, New Jersey. (The movie shown was “Wives Beware,” starring Adolphe Menjou.)

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

In 1966, black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.

In 2018, Bill Cosby’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, took the stand at his sexual assault trial to tell her story publicly for the first time, saying the comedian groped her after giving her three blue pills that left her paralyzed and helpless. (The jury deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial, but Cosby was convicted in a second trial.)

In 2018, George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 6th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Country singer Joe Stampley is 76.

Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 72.

Singer Dwight Twilley is 68.

Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 67.

Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 64.

Actress Amanda Pays is 60.

Comedian Colin Quinn is 60.

Actor Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" films) is 56.

Actor Max Casella ("Analyze This," `'Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 52.

Actor Paul Giamatti is 52.

Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 51.

Country singer Lisa Brokop is 46.

Singer Uncle Kracker is 45.

Actress Staci Keanan ("Step By Step," `'My Two Dads") is 44.



