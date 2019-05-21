4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019

Message from Rhonda Walker: During this Mental Health Awareness Month, I salute the many people living with various forms of mental illness. You are true warrirors and your strength and courage to power through each day with challenges many around you can't fathom are both inspiring and admirable. Whether we know it or not someone we work with, go to school with, see in the grocery store or live next door to is battling mental illness (1 in 5 adults per year and 1 in 5 youth at some point in thier lives).

It is a crisis in our country that we must continue to bring to the forefront, keep efforts going daily to get help for the people that need it, #BreakTheStigma and support those in this battle everyday.

Wednesday morning, our Dr. Frank McGeorge will have tips to give your mental health a morning boost. I also hope to bring a smile to yuor face as we introduce you to two new outstanding young people I'm adding to my Brag Book!

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon: Wet weather arrives Wednesday morning in SE Michigan and Southern Ontario and it may have an impact on the morning driver or the tail end of the commute. Rain showers will taper off by mid afternoon and we may get a little late day sunshine warming us to 70°.

Kim DeGiulio will be updating you on the latest construction projects, closures, detours and everything in between.

All Morning -- Jeopardy! James Continues His Reign



On Monday, he made it number 23. Will he make it number 24 Tuesday night? And how far away will he be from beating Ken Jennings' total record? He's currently at $1,780,237. He has $740,463 to go. We'll recap Tuesday night's episode all morning.

All Morning -- Rhonda's Brag Book

Message from Rhonda: Last summer I launched Rhonda's Brag Book, a weekly morning show segment that highlights local students excelling in academics, sports, entrepreneurship, community service and overcoming obstacles. Wednesday morning we'll spotlight two more awesome and incredible students!

6:40 a.m. -- Wellness Wednesday: Mental Health Boost

Hint: it's not another medication. Dr. Frank McGeorge reveals what people can start doing immediately to ease symptoms of depression, anxiety and much more as we shed light on Mental Health Awareness Month.

6 a.m. Bonus: Beers & BBQ for a good cause!

Find out where you can eat, drink and dance while raising money for Hospice of Michigan.

National Days: May 22nd

National Craft Distillery Day

Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

National Buy A Musical Instrument Day

National Maritime Day

National Solitaire Day

National Vanilla Pudding Day

World Paloma Day

A Look Back at History: May 22nd

On May 22, 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)

In 1947, the Truman Doctrine was enacted as Congress appropriated military and economic aid for Greece and Turkey.

In 1969, the lunar module of Apollo 10, with Thomas P. Stafford and Eugene Cernan aboard, flew to within nine miles of the moon’s surface in a dress rehearsal for the first lunar landing.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon began a visit to the Soviet Union, during which he and Kremlin leaders signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. The island nation of Ceylon became the republic of Sri Lanka.

In 1981, “Yorkshire Ripper” Peter Sutcliffe was convicted in London of murdering 13 women and was sentenced to life in prison.

In 1992, after a reign lasting nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” for the final time (Jay Leno took over as host three days later).

In 1998, a federal judge ruled that Secret Service agents could be compelled to testify before the grand jury in the Monica Lewinsky investigation. Voters in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland turned out to cast ballots giving resounding approval to a Northern Ireland peace accord.

In 2011, a tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, with winds up to 250 mph, claiming at least 159 lives and destroying about 8,000 homes and businesses.

In 2017: A suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. In a historic gesture, President Donald Trump solemnly placed a note in the ancient stones of Jerusalem’s Western Wall. Ford Motor Co. announced it was replacing CEO Mark Fields. Actress Dina Merrill, 93, died at her home in East Hampton, New York.

Celebrity Birthdays: May 22nd

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Singer Morrissey turns 59

Singer Johnny Gill turns 52

Model Naomi Campbell turns 48

Actor Sean Gunn turns 44

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin turns 40

Actress Maggie Q turns 39

Business magnate T. Boone Pickens is 90

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 78

