4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

Message from Nick Monacelli: Good morning everybody! We had a rather odd and busy start to the work week today. I spent hours on the side of I-94 near the Romulus and Belleville borders talking about a freeway shooting. This is the second one in the exact same spot, two days in a row. It’s too early for MSP to say if they’re related, but I’m not too keen on coincidences. Fortunately though, nobody was hurt.

The rest of this week and the beginning of next week will be a blur in our household. As most parents in metro Detroit know, the end of the school year can be extremely busy. Kindergarten graduation, field trips, gift shopping for teachers – and I think that’s just one day. In fact I just saw a hilarious music video a Dad made equating the craziness of the end of school to Christmas; pretty accurate (but I can’t post a link, not exactly family-friendly!)

At the station – preparations are well underway for the Grand Prix. Forgive me, The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. The race will be broadcast live through NBC Sports, and Local 4 has huge plans for live coverage on TV and the web.

Also - the bugs are back! This morning, we had around 624 mosquitoes swarming our live truck. We probably should have parked further away from the wooded service drive next to I-94!

Have a great day!

Here's what's coming up Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon: You can expect more rain to move in overnight into early Wednesday and this could slow many of us down driving early midweek, but timing is everything. It looks wet 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. and if it all wraps up early, we may get by without pooling and ponding, but you can expect a few locally flooded areas from some heavier showers at times. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry after a soaking overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will bring highs into the upper 60s to low 70s with lighter winds SE 5-10 mph.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also , our Kim DeGiulio will show us what we'll face when we hit the road.

5:45 a.m. -- Giant Jackpots!

Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $418 million dollars! The drawing for that is Tuesday night. We'll recap those numbers and also look ahead to ANOTHER giant jackpot. The Powerball has jumped to $325 million. The drawing for that is Wednesday night. We'll dream big in the morning.

6:40 a.m. -- Wellness Wednesday: Dog Bite Injuries

Summer is the season of dog bites, but experts say many of these injuries can be prevented. Dr. Frank McGeorge will show you what parents and pet owners can do to reduce the risk.

6:40 a.m. - Start Your Engines!

The Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix is this weekend! IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Jack Hawksworth will join us in studio. He's the driver of the number 14 Lexus sports car and won the last series race at Mid-Ohio in early May.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Tuesday Question: Who are the two finalists in our Burger Bracket Challenge?

Who are the two finalists in our Burger Bracket Challenge? Answer: Vinsetta Garage and Basement Burger Bar

Vinsetta Garage and Basement Burger Bar Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: May 29th

National Paperclip Day

National Coq Au Vin Day

National Senior Health & Fitness Day

A Look Back at History: May 29th

In 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th original colony to ratify the United States Constitution.

In 1848, Wisconsin became the 30th state of the union.

In 1917, the 35th president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, was born in Brookline, Massachusetts.

In 1961, a couple in Paynesville, West Virginia, became the first recipients of food stamps under a pilot program created by President John F. Kennedy.

In 1977, Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place (the winner was A.J. Foyt).

Celebrity Birthdays: May 29th

Celebrating a birthday Wednesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 72.

Singer Rebbie Jackson is 69.

Singer LaToya Jackson is 63.

Actor Rupert Everett is 60.

Singer Melissa Etheridge is 58.

Actress Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 56.

Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 52.

Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 44.

Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 34.



Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.