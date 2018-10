DEARBORN, Mich. - Crime Stoppers held its annual fundraising dinner Tuesday at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, and Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker was the emcee of the event.

For the last 25 years, the crime-fighting organization has been known for collecting anonymous tips that help solve crimes and get justice for victims and their families.

Crime Stoppers raised $483,000 at Tuesday night's event.

