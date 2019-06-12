Morning Show Insider: Jason Carr, the dad, the son

Message from Jason Carr: Father’s Day is approaching, which makes me think of many things. Introducing my daughter to different musical genres and artists, serving her her first official bowl of Lucky Charms, setting up a movie projector and sheet-screen in the living room with hot popcorn, playing something we made up called Everythingball, buying her a stuffed Sully from Monsters, Inc. (and watching as he became her Go-To Stuffed Animal/The Inseparable One). I could do on and on.

But I also think of my own late father, whose Corvettes always smelled like fresh paint, gasoline, Marlboro Reds and Pierre Cardin cologne. I think of his homemade pizzas absolutely covered in oregano flakes, his TV shows (Starsky & Hutch, Six Million Dollar Man, S*W*A*T*), and James Bond movies. But like with my daughter, I remember him patiently running behind me after the training wheels came off. Teaching me to tie my shoes (backward—he was facing me on the stairs). I remember him bringing home my first box of Crunch Berries. Driving the ski boat. Tossing me the keys to his car when I turned 16. Again, so much to say. Anyway, Happy Father’s Day! And, btw, the photo in this newsletter is my daughter and me at Duffy’s, home of the bar burger I remember having with my dad when I was her age.

Here's what's coming up Thursday, June 13th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: Soaking showers through the early morning Thursday which could lead to some pooling and ponding for your morning drive tomorrow. We will see rain showers around most of the day too as a slow moving area of low pressure scoots over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

But temps are cooler in the 50s and 60s and too stable for lightning or anything severe. Some model data shows showers breaking apart in the afternoon, but you should keep the umbrella handy all day. But keep two hands on it as breezes WSW 10-20 mph will gust 20-30 mph at times.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Dad Doppelganger Contest

Do you look just like your dad? We want to see the pictures for our Dad Doppelgangers contest.

Watch Local 4 News Today all week to see the awesome lookalikes! We'll show some of the entries on Wednesday. Winners will be announced on tomorrow and Friday

5:55 a.m. -- Back to Basics

There are so many ways to tie a tie. Thursday morning, Kim DeGiulio goes to the fashion experts to help you learn how to tie a Windsor Knot.

6:40 a.m. -- Timeshare Scams

Timeshares are supposed to be a fun way to experience luxury vacations. But, scammers are looking to take advantage of people. Help Me Hank has the new warning.

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: In 1989, a fight for the ages. Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns fought Sugar Ray Leonard. What was the outcome?

In 1989, a fight for the ages. Thomas "The Hitman" Hearns fought Sugar Ray Leonard. What was the outcome? Answer: Draw

Draw Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 13th

National Kitchen Klutzes of America Day

Random Acts of Light Day

National Weed Your Garden Day

National Sewing Machine Day

National Career Nurse Assistants Day

A Look Back at History: June 13th

In 1789, during the French Revolution, the National Assembly convened.

In 1957, the Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to America in 1620, arrived at Plymouth, Massachusetts, after a nearly two-month journey from England.

In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 2008, Tim Russert, moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” died suddenly while preparing for his weekly broadcast; he was 58.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 13th

Celebrating a birthday Thursday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor Bob McGrath (”Sesame Street”) is 87.

Magician Siegfried of Siegfried and Roy is 80.

Actor Malcolm McDowell is 76.

Actor Stellan Skarsgard (”Mamma Mia”) is 68.

Actor Richard Thomas is 68.

Comedian Tim Allen is 66.

Actress Ally Sheedy is 57.

TV anchor Hannah Storm is 57.

Singer David Gray is 51.

Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 51.

Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 50.

Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 50.

Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 49.

Actor Chris Evans (”The Fantastic Four”) is 38.

Singer Raz B (B2K) is 34.

Actress Kat Dennings (”2 Broke Girls”) is 33.

Actresses Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 33.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (”Kick-Ass” films) is 29.

