Morning Show Insider: 💰The 457 Plan

Message from Brandon Roux: We got through another week together and we thank you as always for tuning in to Local 4 News Today. Weather-wise, there’s no greater place in the world to forecast weather than right here in Metro Detroit. We had 70s and 50s, rain coming and going, but the winds creating lakeshore flooding on our eastside was the worst of it. In my second week back from back surgery, I’m feeling pretty good and still thankful for your thoughts and prayers still coming in.

The Today Show’s Craig Melvin chimes into our show live from NYC every morning, and I had fun watching he and Evrod gawking at the guests Craig interviewed from J-Lo to Halle Berry. Wowzer!!! Rhonda as always had us tearing up with her Brag Books, and Kim showcased how to properly bread chicken at home which is so hard. It’s Back To Basics. Our Tasty Tuesday was a mother and daughter team who created brilliant salad dressings and marinades with recipes from Grandma who is no longer with them. What an honor. It’s a great dressing for any salad, a way to spruce up a sandwich, or marinate that salmon for dinner. Grandma Luckey’s is at most smaller markets and they’re offering deals at the Royal Oak & Rochester Hills farmer’s markets and for a time at Busch’s Markets. Our Mother/Daughter look alike winners were crazy great, and Jason and Tati had even more giveaways on Live In The D.

Next week we will highlight our exclusive Local 4 Weatherfest happening in Southfield, a ‘poppin’ Tasty Tuesday, and …..

Here's what's coming up Monday, May 13, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- 🌧️Weather & 🚧Traffic

Brandon says we could see more showers through Monday morning, but then showers become less numerous through the day with highs in the mid to maybe upper 50s with a little bit of afternoon sun and a couple of drips. It’s brighter and warmer Tuesday as we head back into the mid 60s. More showers are likely Wednesday and storms too because we will be warming into the 70s, watching a cold front coming through later in the day. We'll be tracking the wet week!

Kim DeGiulio will also be monitoring the roads all morning.

All Morning -- ☀️Getting Ready for Weatherfest

The Local4Casters, the National Weather Service, and the Southfield Public Library are once again teaming up to bring WeatherFest back to Metro Detroit. On Monday morning "Owlie" will make a visit to the Local 4 studios. Your kids might get a kick out of this one! He'll join Brandon Roux in our 6:30 a.m. half hour.

All Morning - Remembering Judge Damon J. Keith

On Monday, family, friends and admirers will say a final farewell to Judge Damon J. Keith. The late judge authored landmark rulings on civil liberties. His funeral will be held at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit,.

6 a.m. - 💵Money Monday: The 457 Plan

You've heard of a 401K, but what about the 457 savings plan? It's offered by the government, hospitals, trade associations, educational and charitable organizations. Is this something for you? Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni will weigh the pros and cons of the 457 plan.

❓Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday's question : For Mother's Day, we want to know, who is the Local 4 anchor/mom who has 4 children?

: For Mother's Day, we want to know, who is the Local 4 anchor/mom who has 4 children? Answer: Sandra Ali

Sandra Ali Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

📅National Days: May 13th

National Crouton Day

National Frog Jumping Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day

National Women's Checkup Day

📜A Look Back at History: May 13th

In 1846, the United States declared that a state of war already existed with Mexico.

In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."

In 1958, Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, were spat upon and their limousine battered by rocks thrown by anti-U.S. demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela.

In 1973, in tennis' first so-called "Battle of the Sexes," Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)

In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter's Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca

In 2009, Hillary Rodham Clinton trounced Barack Obama in the West Virginia Democratic primary

In 2018, Donald Trump used his first commencement address as president to urge graduates of Liberty University, a Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, to follow their convictions, prepare to face criticism and relish the opportunity to be an "outsider," saying, "It's the outsiders who change the world." Pope Francis, during a Mass in Fatima, Portugal, added two shepherd children to the roster of Catholic saints, honoring siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto, who reported visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years earlier.

🎂Celebrity Birthdays: May 10th

Celebrating a birthday Monday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with

Actor Buck Taylor ("Gunsmoke," ″Gods and Generals") is 81.

Actress Zoe Wanamaker ("Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") is 71.

Singer Stevie Wonder is 69.

Comedian Stephen Colbert ("The Late Show With Stephen Colbert") is 55.

Actor Tom Verica ("American Dreams") is 55.

Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53.

Actress Susan Floyd ("All My Children") is 51.

Actor Brian Geraghty ("The Alienist," ″Boardwalk Empire") is 44.

Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 40.

Actor Iwan Rheon ("Game of Thrones") is 34.

Actress Lena Dunham ("Girls") is 33.

Actor Robert Pattinson is 33.

Actor Hunter Parrish ("Weeds") is 32.

