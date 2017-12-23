VIDEO: Local 4 reporter Koco McAboy eats chocolate-covered cricket on live newscast

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Local 4 reporter Koco McAboy had a special treat on the Saturday morning newscast: a cricket covered in chocolate and cinnamon.

McAboy was reporting on a chocolate exhibit at the Cranbrook Institute of Science when she was given the cricket after tasting other types of chocolates.

She was hesitant at first. Once she chewed it, she said all she could really taste was cinnamon.

"I think I'm OK," McAboy said after downing the insect.

Watch her eat the cricket in the video above.

