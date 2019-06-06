Local D-Day survivor reminisces about war

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Local 4 spoke with a man who landed on Omaha Beach at the height of the devastation.

William Micou's D-Day memories are still vivid. The army drafted him in 1943. He and his fellow members shipped out to England and joined what Gen. George Patton called his famed Redball Express.

African American soldiers weren't often called upon to fight. He still gets worked up over the indignities he and his friends suffered.

