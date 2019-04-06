Local event gives girls the opportunity to choose their dream prom dress

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Several local girls got their prom wishes granted Saturday. They had the opportunity to choose a dress of their choice during the event, My Sister’s Closet-Prom Dress Giveaway.

"It is all about making that perfect choice. “I probably have a dress for anyone here,” said Dunya Barash.

Barash with the Jermaine Jackson Center said that is the goal. "Everyone leaves with a dress of their choice. “A lot of women in the community, had dresses in their closets, so literally like 15 days ago, we came up with this idea,” said Barash.

It is a simple idea. Girls that are having a tough time get the chance to choose their dream dress.

Lucky Creations transformed the Jermaine Jackson Center in Mount Clemens into an elegant dress room. “At this point, I think we have over 200 dresses,” said Barash.

Sikyaah Conley is a junior. She just found her dream prom dress. “I just like the princess look. It is really big and pretty. The color, I like the color. I was starting to get worried, because prom was coming up, but now that I found one, I’m pretty relieved,” said Conley.

