Local woman creates LLC, free event to help young kids develop technological skills

DETROIT - After her son became ill, Detroit woman Sharen Eddings decided to do something any parent would do -- change careers to have more flexible hours and make more money.

One day when her son's school asked parents to share skills they have with students, Eddings taught students how to code. Doing that got her thinking, and now she has an event and LLC to show for it.

Eddings began an initiative called "Coding and Cupcakes with Kindergartners," which helps local students better comprehend technology at a young age. She has served as the lead instructor at Detroit elementary schools since last year, and founded Codewithsharen, LLC to go with it.

A free event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at New Paradigm Loving Academy -- 1000 Lynn St. in Detroit. The event will introduce kids ages four and five to innovative programming concepts and technical problem-solving.

"It is critical that children are not only proficient in reading, but that they are well-versed in digital literacy, in order for them to shift from consuming technology to producing technology," said Thea Marsh, the principal of New Paradigm Loving Academy. "I am excited to partner with Sharen Eddings to help children understand technology."

While the event will obviously feature cupcakes and other treats, "Coding and Cupcakes with Kindergartners" is just one of the events on tap during Loving Academy's Spring Festival, which features STEM learning stations, education and community resources, food and more.

For more information, call 313-252-3028.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.