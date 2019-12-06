26 Mile Road closed in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – According to Consumers Energy, 26 Mile Road in Shelby Township is closed.

The area was closed after a third party contractor hit a four-inch gas main. Crews are on scene working to shut it off. The area will likely be closed for a while.

There is an elementary school located in the area, but no evacuations have been ordered. Police are asking people to avoid the area of 26 Mile Road between Hayes and Schoenherr.

Stay with Local 4 for traffic updates.