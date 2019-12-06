CPL holder shoots armed man who tried to rob him on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A concealed pistol license holder shot an armed man who tried to rob him Thursday on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was approached by the attempted robber about 6:45 p.m. in the 18600 block of Grayfield Street.

Both men fired shots. The attempted robber was hit and is in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at ‪313-596-5840‬ or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.