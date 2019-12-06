Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old boy last seen Thursday

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Shawn Hicks was last seen Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Arden Park Boulevard. He was last seen by a family member and he had been in trouble earlier that day, according to police.

The family member told police that when they returned him Shawn Hicks was not there. The family is concerned.

He is descrbed as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with dark skin and a small build. He was last seen wearing a black Nautica puffer coat, a black shirt, ligth gray loose fitting Calvin Klein jeans and gray and black Reebok gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1040.