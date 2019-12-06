36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday

Mosley left home without permission

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Natalia Mosley.

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday.

Natalia Mosley was last seen at 6 p.m. at her home in the 2000 block of Lawrence. Police said she left her home without permission and hasn’t been seen since.

No other description was provided.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Departments 2nd Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: