Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana police join forces for ‘Eyes on 94’ initiative

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Police will enlist the help of officers from the Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol for its “Eyes on 94” operation.

The “Eyes on 94," part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety initiative, aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes on I-94, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP, Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “We hope to increase awareness by being visible on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

The operation will begin Monday and end Friday, the duration of which officers will “focus” on violations by commercial vehicles that most likely to lead to a crash, according to MSP.

These violations include improper passing, speeding, improper lane use, distracted driving and driver following the car in front of them too closely, according to the statement.

The Drive Toward Zero Deaths statewide safety campaign seeks to reduce the number of traffic deaths nationwide.