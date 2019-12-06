Michigan man charged with killing 2 friends: ‘Hell is too good for him’

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) – A western Michigan man who told workers at a Home Depot store to call police has been charged with killing two friends in separate incidents, including his housemate.

George Yzaguirre appeared in court Thursday in the death of Ed Fuller, 63, who was found dead at his mobile home in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.

Yzaguirre, 36, also is charged in the fatal stabbing of David Isner, 34, whose body was found outdoors. They shared a duplex in Kentwood. Isner might have been killed last week.

“George was observed on video surveillance at numerous businesses in Kent County following the murder using/attempting to use Edward Fuller’s credit cards,” detective Andrew Hinds of the sheriff’s office said in court documents.

Kentwood police said Yzaguirre killed his housemate because he “was offended by something that Isner said to him.”

A judge in Kent County set bond Thursday at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if Yzaguirre has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Loved ones all expressed the same sentiments of disbelief, outrage and fury.

“David was so wonderful to you. He did everything to help you. How could you do this? How could you do this?” a distraught Donna Isner, David Isner’s mother, said, according to WOOD TV.

“How could you do this to me and the kids, man? Take their dad away like that?” Isner’s girlfriend demanded.

“Out of all people you could have done this to, David did not deserve this. He never did anybody wrong. He never did you wrong, George. Burn in hell,” Isner’s best friend said.

Yzaguirre was emotionless throughout the hearing.

Isner left behind two children, his loved ones said Thursday.

“My son did not deserve that and this world is just going to be so empty without him,” Donna Isner told WOOD TV after the arraignment.

She said she wanted Yzaguirre to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“He didn’t just stab my son, he stabbed us all in the heart and that will never, ever heal,” Donna Isner said, weeping. “And I just hope that bastard rots in hell. Hell is too good for him.”

Police said a Home Depot store called 911 to report that Yzaguirre had walked in Tuesday and said he wanted to turn himself in for two killings.

Isner’s family filed a missing person’s report Monday. He had missed his father’s birthday last weekend.