Police searching for man wanted in connection with Detroit home burglary

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a home burglary that happened last month.

Police say that on Nov. 27 at around 1 a.m. an unknown man forced entry into a home located at 4300 block of Courville Street. The man entered the home through a side door.

Several rooms inside the home were damaged, police say. A metallic truck was observed speeding away from the location traveling southbound on Marseilles Street in Detroit.