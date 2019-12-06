Southfield woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chirin Kudeimati, 48, has been charged in connection with the fatal car crash that killed Najla Mateen.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Dec. 4 at around 1:06 p.m. Redford officers were called to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

The victim died at the scene of the crash. An investigation by Redford and Detroit police officers led to the arrest of Kudeimati.

Kudeimati was traveling northbound on Telegraph Road near the 23800 block of West McNichols Road when she struck Mateen, who was in the crosswalk, disregarded the red signal and fled the scene.

Chirin has been charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death. She is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon after 1 p.m. in 36th District Court.