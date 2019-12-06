Thieves caught on video breaking into Sterling Heights cellphone store

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a cell phone store in Sterling Heights Friday morning.

The robbery took place at around 3 a.m. Friday inside a Sprint store on Hall Road, according to police. Officials believe the group is connected to another crime that happened on Van Dyke near 18 Mile Road and possibly a third store in Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586.446.2804.