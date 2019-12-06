37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

Local News

Thieves caught on video breaking into Sterling Heights cellphone store

Police believe thieves could be connected to other crimes

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Sterling Heights, Macomb County

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a cell phone store in Sterling Heights Friday morning.

The robbery took place at around 3 a.m. Friday inside a Sprint store on Hall Road, according to police. Officials believe the group is connected to another crime that happened on Van Dyke near 18 Mile Road and possibly a third store in Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586.446.2804.

Police are investigating the Sterling Heights cellphone store robbery.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: