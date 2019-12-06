Your Cyber Monday Amazon orders may take longer to arrive at your doorstep
Due to high order volume, winter storms, Amazon says
Amazon says customers may not get their Cyber Monday Orders as quickly as expected due to poor weather conditions and large order volume.
Some customers may have noticed that the “Get it Tomorrow” filter disappeared and estimated delivery dates are much longer than the next day.
The company says it is trying to complete as many deliveries as soon possible.
