Alcohol, icy roads believed to be contributing factors of fatal Michigan ATV crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened in Green Township on Cousineau Road near Duncan Road around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived to the scene of the crash first responders were conducting CPR on the victim.

Police say the ATV, a side-by-side, slid into a ditch and the driver was ejected. The ATV rolled on top of him. The passenger was not able to lift the ATV and called for help.

A nearby neighbor assisted with freeing the driver. The driver died at the scene of the crash, and the passenger was not injured.

Police say the victim was a 51-year-old man from Mount Morris and the uninjured passenger is a 51-year-old man from Lachine.

Alcohol and icy road conditions are believed to be a contributing factor.