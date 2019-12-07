Chinese-American Princeton scholar freed in exchange for US-held Iranian scientist
Student’s family, Princeton strongly denied claims
IRAN – Iran’s foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the United States.
The detained Princeton student was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for allegedly “infiltrating” the country and sending confidential material abroad.
His family and Princeton strongly denied the claims.
Iran has detained dual nationals and those with western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips in negotiations.
