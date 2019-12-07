Grosse Pointe elementary school music teacher on paid leave after allegedly asking student to rub lotion on him

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A music teacher at Mason Elementary School in Grosse Pointe is on paid leave after allegedly asking a kindergarten student to put a topical ointment on him.

The superintendent said it happened after the lotion fell out of the teacher’s bag in class and was picked up by a student. A parent reported the incident after learning about it from their child.

The superintendent said they have asked child protective services to investigate.

Principal Roy Bishop, Jr. released the following statement to parents:

“Earlier this week, when Mrs. Cole’s classroom was in music with Mr. Hipple, a situation occurred that involved a student applying a topical ointment to Mr. Hipple’s upper arm. This is certainly not appropriate and has been under careful review since this came to the attention of administration after school on this past Wednesday. Mr. Hipple will not be at Mason while this situation is investigated further. Decisions regarding the Winter concert will be made and communicated to families early next week.”