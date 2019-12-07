Lantern ceremony honors South Lyon football player who died after knee surgery

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A community gathered to remember a South Lyon high school football player who passed away from a complication following knee surgery.

The color white stretched across South Lyon’s east football stadium Friday night. Many came to remember and celebrate the life of Trevon Tyler, 17. He injured his knee during a football game on Oct. 4. He died after suffering a heart attack from a blood clot that moved to his heart.

READ: Community pays tribute to South Lyon East High School football player who died after knee surgery

Friday night everyone wanted to honor Tyler in a special way.

“I look at him as my angel. He spread his wings for everybody. He spread love, kindness, humility, he was such an awesome kid,” his mother said.

A GoFundMe account was created to help pay for Tyler’s funeral.