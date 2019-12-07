Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with sunshine ahead of cloudy Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Some sun remains Saturday afternoon with chilly conditions. Clouds arrive tonight. Higher temperatures approach Sunday, ahead of precipitation early next week.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly. Winter coats will still be needed for college football fans. Same for film fans going to the 2 p.m. Independent Film Series at Royal Oak Public Library or the 5 p.m. Black Women in Latin America - Brazilian Film at Irwin House Global Art Center and Gallery in Detroit. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Skies will be fair for families going to and from Christmas with the Detroit Concert Choir at St. Hugo of the Hills in Bloomfield Hills or Handel’s Messiah at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor or the Penguins-Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena. Temps will be in the low and mid 30s.

Saturday night will become mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy but not as chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s; 5 to 10 degrees above average.

The next low pressure system arrives with precipitation, Monday. Southeast Michigan will be in the warm sector with rainy conditions. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

A cold front ahead of arctic air arrives Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some snow showers are possible Tuesday morning with temps starting near 30 degrees. Scattered snow is possible Tuesday afternoon with highs near 35 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be drier but much colder. Morning lows will be in the teens, and afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s each day.